Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

MCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

