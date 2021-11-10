Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $21,608.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars.

