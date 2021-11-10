ContentBox Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00234780 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

