Contrasting Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Turing N/A N/A N/A

89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Turing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.29 $688.37 million $5.30 14.13 Turing $803.38 million 12.06 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Turing has a consensus target price of $31.73, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Turing.

Summary

Amdocs beats Turing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

