Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,452 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

CPRT opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

