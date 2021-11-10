Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.83% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $72,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

