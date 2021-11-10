CorionX Reaches Market Cap of $215,278.02 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $215,278.02 and approximately $162,821.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.