Cormark Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.07.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -10.95%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

