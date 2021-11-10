Cormark Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $5.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.

TSE HDI opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.75. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

