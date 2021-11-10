Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$724.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

