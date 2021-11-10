Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone Building Brands updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,744. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

