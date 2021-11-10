Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
