Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.