Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €55.28 ($65.04) on Monday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.