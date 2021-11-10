Craig Hallum Raises PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $44.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PDFS stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 17,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

