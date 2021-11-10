Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,512 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

