Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,067 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Anaplan worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $10,591,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $30,670,245 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

