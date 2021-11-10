Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.