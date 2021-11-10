Credit Suisse AG Has $5.85 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RLI were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.