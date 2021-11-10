Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,763 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $923,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 40.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $187.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

