Critical Review: Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) and Its Rivals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ENZN) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enzon Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

54.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1296 4877 10464 191 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enzon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -13.07% -2.23% Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,850.06% -124.18% -27.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 -$1.31 million -7.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -1.32

Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.