Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,932.63

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,932.63 ($103.64) and traded as high as GBX 9,524 ($124.43). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,500 ($124.12), with a volume of 158,621 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,006.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,954.06.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

