Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,932.63

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,932.63 ($103.64) and traded as high as GBX 9,524 ($124.43). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,500 ($124.12), with a volume of 158,621 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,006.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,954.06.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

