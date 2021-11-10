Crowd Machine Market Capitalization Tops $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

