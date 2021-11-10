Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRKN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several analysts have commented on CRKN shares. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

