Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRKN. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

