CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CS Disco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE LAW traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 465,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.
In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.
About CS Disco
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.