CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CS Disco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LAW traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 465,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

