CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells $355,414.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTS alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of CTS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.