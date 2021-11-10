Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.