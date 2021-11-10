Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

