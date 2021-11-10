Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.