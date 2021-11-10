Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $685.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.48 and its 200 day moving average is $631.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

