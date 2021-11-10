Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

