Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Curaleaf stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

