Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 5,350,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curis stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Curis were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

