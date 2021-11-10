Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 7.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were up 7.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 67,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,586,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
