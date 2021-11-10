Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Issues Earnings Results

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.08) EPS.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,264. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

