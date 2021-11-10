Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $357.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.45 million.Custom Truck One Source also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 782,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,803. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

