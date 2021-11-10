Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CUBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.