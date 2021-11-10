Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $217.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.40 million to $227.70 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,639. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,692. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

