Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Earnings Results

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

