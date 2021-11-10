D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 3,113,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

