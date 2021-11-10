D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

