DA Davidson Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of WW opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WW International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.