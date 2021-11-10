Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 26% Higher

Shares of Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) traded up 26% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15. 1,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Get Dais alerts:

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Dais had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 84.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.