Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $236.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $194.21 and last traded at $192.68, with a volume of 90050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.51.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.62.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,958,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock worth $375,971,086 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

