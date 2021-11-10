Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.62.

DDOG stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,958,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock worth $375,971,086. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

