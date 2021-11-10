DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.00416840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,765.02 or 0.99105095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00053159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.