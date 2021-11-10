David Carl Odgers Sells 100 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $10,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UMBF opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
