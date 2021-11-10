David Carl Odgers Sells 100 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $10,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMBF opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

