Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.87. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

