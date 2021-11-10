Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.87. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
