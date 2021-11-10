Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

