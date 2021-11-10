Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
