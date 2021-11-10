DCC plc Plans Dividend of GBX 55.85 (LON:DCC)

DCC plc (LON:DCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DCC traded up GBX 138 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,180 ($80.74). The stock had a trading volume of 330,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,898. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,185.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

